Wolf made 23 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Wolf has been an absolute Sharks killer -- he's now 9-2-0 against San Jose. And he's absolutely dominant against California teams -- he is 16-2-2 against teams from his home state. That includes a 4-0-2 record against the Ducks and 3-0-0 record against the Kings. Wolf is 16-20-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .897 save percentage in 39 starts this season. But the California native has to be glad January is over. He is 2-6-1 in nine starts this month, and he allowed four goals in seven of those nine.