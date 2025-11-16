Wolf allowed three goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Wolf kept things close, but this was not a great follow-up to his 17-save shutout versus the Sharks on Thursday. The 24-year-old netminder has evened out a bit with a 3-3-1 record and 15 goals allowed over his last seven games, but wins will continue to be hard to find behind a low-scoring team. Wolf is at 5-10-2 on the year with a 3.01 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 17 starts. The Flames have a road back-to-back up next, with a visit to Chicago on Tuesday followed by Buffalo on Wednesday. Expect Wolf and Devin Cooley to split those starts.