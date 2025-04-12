Wolf stopped 16 of 18 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Wolf lost a shutout bid late in the third period, but he was able to maintain the lead this time, avoiding a repeat of Wednesday's collapse versus the Ducks. Wolf is 3-1-2 over six games in April, and he's limited opponents to two goals or fewer in four of those contests. The Flames appear to have handed the reins to Wolf in their final push for a playoff spot. The 23-year-old is now 27-16-8 with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 51 starts. The Flames have no back-to-back sets left, and their next matchup is a favorable one at home Sunday versus the Sharks. It'll likely take Wolf getting to the 30-win mark for the Flames to earn a playoff berth.