Wolf will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf seems to have found his game of late, going 2-0-0 in his last three outings while posting a 0.86 GAA and one shutout. At his current pace, the 24-year-old netminder will struggle to reach the 20-win mark this season, though an extended hot streak could get him back on track to approach the 29 victories he racked up last year.