Wolf will get the starting nod at home against the Kraken in Tuesday's preseason tilt, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf cashed in this offseason, signing a seven-year, $52.5 million extension with the Flames in September. With his new deal in place, the young netminder enters the 2025-26 campaign as the clear No. 1 for Calgary with Ivan Prosvetoc and Devin Cooley battling for the backup gig. Wolf played in 53 regular-season games last year, going 29-16-8, and should face a similar workload this season as well.