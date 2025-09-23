Flames' Dustin Wolf: In goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wolf will get the starting nod at home against the Kraken in Tuesday's preseason tilt, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wolf cashed in this offseason, signing a seven-year, $52.5 million extension with the Flames in September. With his new deal in place, the young netminder enters the 2025-26 campaign as the clear No. 1 for Calgary with Ivan Prosvetoc and Devin Cooley battling for the backup gig. Wolf played in 53 regular-season games last year, going 29-16-8, and should face a similar workload this season as well.