Wolf will get the starting nod on the road versus Toronto on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has featured in nine of the Flames' first 10 games this year despite going just 2-6-1 with a 3.37 GAA. In his most recent outing, the 24-year-old backstop stopped 30 of 31 shots in a win over the Rangers, so his game could be during the corner. If Wolf can rediscover his form from 2024-25, he should still be capable of reaching the 30-win threshold -- though he'll need some help from the team around him.