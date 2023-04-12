Wolf will get the starting nod at home against the Sharks on Wednesday after being recalled from the minors, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

With the Flames having nothing to play for Wednesday, it seems the organization has decided to give Wolf his NHL debut. Selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old backstop went an impressive 41-9-2 with a .932 save percentage in 53 outings for AHL Calgary. After his appearance Wednesday, Wolf is a lock to head back to the Wranglers to help them try to take home the Calder Cup.