Wolf will guard the road cage Tuesday versus the Blues, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf is 4-9-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 14 starts in 2025-26. The young netminder will look to get on the right track Tuesday against a St. Louis squad this is 2-6-2 across its last 10 games. However, Wolf has not fared well against the Blues in his career, posting an 0-3-0 record, 4.13 GAA and .840 save percentage over three career games.