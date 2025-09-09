Wolf agreed to terms on a seven-year, $52.5 million contract with Calgary on Tuesday.

Wolf will play the upcoming campaign on his previous deal that carries a meager $850,000 cap hit before his extension kicks in ahead of the 2026-27 season. The young backstop was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as one of the league's top rookies last year but lost out to blueliner Lane Hutson. The 24-year-old Wolf went 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 59 regular-season appearances last season. Heading into 2025-26, WOlf is a lock to be the No. 1 option in Calgary and should be capable of challenging for the 30-win threshold.