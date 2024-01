Wolf was recalled by the Flames on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Wolf will serve as Dan Vladar's backup for Tuesday's game against Arizona. Wolf, who's gone 1-2-1 while posting a 3.47 GAA and an .893 save percentage through five NHL appearances this season, will likely return to the minors as soon as Markstrom is healthy.