Wolf stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf gave up a goal in each period, but he did a decent job of keeping things close against a tough opponent. The Avalanche's top players were largely held in check, but their depth players accounted for all three goals on Wolf's line. The 23-year-old netminder has gone 2-2-2 over his last six games, but he's allowed just 13 goals on 167 shots in that span, so his performance is better than the record indicates. For the season, he's at a 22-13-5 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 40 starts. The Flames embark on a four-game road trip next week, beginning Monday in Toronto for the first half of a back-to-back set.