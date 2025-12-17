Wolf allowed five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf has typically done well against his hometown team, but Macklin Celebrini's four-point effort didn't allow that trend to hold Tuesday. This ended Wolf's recent success, which saw him win four straight starts. He's down to 10-13-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 26 outings. He's been trending better lately, but fantasy managers may want to be selective with his matchups. If he starts at home Thursday versus the Kraken, he would have a favorable assignment in a battle between two of the lowest-scoring teams in the league.