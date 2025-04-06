Wolf stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Wolf played well and kept the Flames in it after they fell behind 2-0. He was rewarded by the offense to force overtime, but he allowed the game-winner to Reilly Smith -- for his second goal of the game -- on a double-deflection at 4:31 of the extra session. Wolf is now 2-2-2 with 16 goals allowed over his last six contests, and he can't expect to get much support from one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. Overall, he's at 25-16-7 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 48 starts. The Flames have a couple of winnable matchups to begin next week, as they'll visit the Sharks on Monday and the Ducks on Wednesday before a pivotal home game Friday versus the Wild. Wolf is probable to start at least two of those games, if not all three.