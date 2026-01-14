Wolf made 38 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He allowed four goals.

The game was tight, and Boone Jenner snapped a 3-3 tie with just 1:34 left in the third period. Wolf's losing streak stands at five games (0-5-0) with 20 goals allowed in that span. He's carrying a massive workload, and he's Ryan Miller skinny -- at some point the heavy load could create some serious wear and tear. Wolf is 14-19-2 with a 3.00 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 starts. He has two shutouts.