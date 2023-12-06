Wolf stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief of Dan Vladar in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Wolf entered early in the second period as a 1-0 deficit at the intermission quickly snowballed into a 3-0 hole just 1:30 into the frame. Wolf was not on the hook for the loss, but he's now allowed six goals on 51 shots over two NHL appearances this season. Wolf and Vladar are set to compete for the starting job in Calgary while Jacob Markstrom recovers from a broken finger sustained Monday in practice. With Vladar already struggling this season, Wolf may only need a couple of good games to see a bump in playing time.