Wolf will defend the visiting crease versus Ottawa on Saturday.

Wolf is the Flames' goaltender of the future and he has been sensational at the AHL level. going 33-9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage two seasons ago, and following it up last season with a 42-10-2 mark to go with a 2.09 GAA and .932 save percentage. He was 5-1-0 before his recall this season. Wolf will make his second career NHL start Saturday as he defeated San Jose 3-1 at the end of last season, stopping 23 shots. Wolf will face the Senators, who have scored 46 goals in 12 games this season.