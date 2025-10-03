Wolf will defend the home crease during Friday's preseason game against Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf was expected to start Friday's preseason finale, and he'll officially get the nod. He's expected to play the full game in his final tune-up before the start of the regular season. Wolf also appears to be in line to serve as the starting netminder during Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Oilers.