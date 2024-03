Wolf stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Dan Vladar in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Wolf wasn't tested much in the third period after Vladar was torched for five goals in the second. Over seven NHL outings this season, Wolf is 1-3-1 with a 3.70 GAA and an .880 save percentage. He'll likely be in the NHL as long as Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is unavailable, but it's not yet clear if Wolf will get a chance to start a game.