Wolf is expected to guard the cage at home against the Jets on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf will feature in the preseason finale for the Flames and is the presumptive starter for Opening Night against Edmonton on Oct. 8. If the 24-year-old netminder can get a few extra starts this season, after playing in 53 games last year, he could top the 30-win mark after coming up one victory shy in 2024-25. As a potential workhorse option in Calgary, Wolf should be near the top of the goalie list heading into draft season.