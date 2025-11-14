Wolf recorded a 16-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

Wolf was hardly tested in this contest, and he was more than capable of putting an end to the Sharks' recent run of success. The California native always seems to have his best performances against the Sharks -- this was his first shutout against his hometown team, but he's 8-1-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .923 save percentage in nine career matchups against them. For 2025-26, Wolf improved to 5-10-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 16 starts. While this was a positive performance, the Flames still need to play a lot better in front of Wolf to give him a chance at wins. They're back in action for a tough home game Saturday versus the Jets.