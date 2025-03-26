Wolf stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Wolf came up with a big stop in the extra session, and Matthew Coronato controlled the puck, setting up Nazem Kadri for the game-winning goal on a breakaway. This was the Flames' fourth comeback win in a row, and Wolf has been between the pipes for two of them. The 23-year-old netminder is up to 24-14-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 43 starts this season. The Flames' next game is a tough one at home Thursday versus the Stars, which leads off a sequence of three matchups that could make or break Calgary's playoff chances.