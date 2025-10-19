Wolf gave up five goals on 19 shots in two periods of Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Head coach Ryan Huska pulled Wolf after two frames, allowing Devin Cooley to get some work in mop-up duty. This was a fourth straight loss for Wolf and a fifth consecutive defeat for the Flames since they pulled off a comeback win over the Oilers on Opening Night. Wolf's at a 4.30 GAA and an .854 save percentage through five starts. He'll put in better performances eventually, but wins look like they'll be hard to come by -- the Flames are dead last in the NHL with just 10 goals scored through six games. It won't get any easier when they host the high-flying Jets on Monday.