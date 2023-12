Wolf was called up from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Jacob Markstrom is considered week-to-week after suffering a fractured finger in Monday's practice, which opens the door for Wolf to compete with Dan Vladar for starts. Vladar is expected to get the nod Tuesday against Minnesota. Wolf has posted a 10-3-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 13 AHL contests this campaign.