Wolf will patrol the road crease in Thursday's clash with New Jersey, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf will draw his second consecutive start Thursday after allowing four goals in his most recent outing. Since the Olympic break, the 24-year-old netminder has posted a 2-3-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and a .904 save percentage across five appearances. Overall, he has an 18-24-3 record, a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 46 appearances this season. He's been a workhorse for Calgary this season, but will draw a solid matchup Thursday against New Jersey's offense, which ranks 30th in the league with 2.53 GAA this season. The matchup primes Wolf as a solid bounce-back candidate, giving him decent value across most fantasy formats.