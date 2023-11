Wolf was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Jacob Markstrom (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Montreal, so the Flames are no longer in need of Wolf's services in goal, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a few more looks at the NHL level as the season unfolds. Wolf, who is widely considered Calgary's goalie of the future, made his second NHL start Saturday versus Ottawa, allowing four goals on 38 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat.