Wolf was recalled by the Flames on Thursday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Dan Vladar has struggled as the Flames' No. 2 netminder this season, posting an ugly 4.00 GAA and .844 save percentage through three appearances, so if Wolf gets into a few games and performs well, he could conceivably take over as the team's backup behind Jacob Markstrom. Wolf has gone 5-1-0 while posting an admirable 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage through six AHL appearances this season.