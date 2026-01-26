Wolf surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Wolf continues to struggle in January -- he's allowed four goals in seven of his eight outings this month, going 1-6-1. The 24-year-old was done in by a Beckett Sennecke hat trick in this contest, the first of the Anaheim rookie's career. Wolf is down to 15-20-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 39 appearances after this latest defeat. He's slipped into a timeshare with Devin Cooley, and if they continue to alternate starts, it would be Cooley getting the road start in Minnesota on Thursday before Wolf would start at home Saturday versus his hometown team, the Sharks.