Wolf allowed six goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

The Flames' defense had a couple of breakdowns in the first period, and Wolf gave up three goals early. That was far too much to come back from. Wolf has given up 12 goals on 59 shots over two games against Seattle to begin his season, though the Flames will need to score more than one goal a game to give their goalies a chance. The Flames will have some time to recoup before hosting the Avalanche on Thursday in what is one of the most lopsided matchups on the slate early in the year.