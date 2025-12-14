Wolf stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

The Kings couldn't get much going outside of an Adrian Kempe tally in the first period. Blake Coleman tied it with a shorthanded goal in the second, and Wolf guided that tie into overtime, where Morgan Frost had the game-winner. Wolf has won four outings in a row, allowing just six goals on 105 shots in that span. He's up to 10-12-2 on the year while adding a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Fantasy managers will remember his rough start to the year, but he's allowed more than three goals just once over his last seven outings. The Flames have a challenging road game up next when they visit the Sharks on Tuesday.