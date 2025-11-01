Wolf is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Saturday, per Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Wolf has a 2-7-1 record, 3.44 GAA and .887 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. He stopped 33 of 37 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to Toronto in his last start Tuesday. Nashville has struggled to score goals this year -- the Predators are tied for 30th in goals per game with 2.33 -- so Wolf might fare better in this matchup.