Wolf is set to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has a 15-20-3 record, 3.03 GAA and .896 save percentage in 39 outings in 2025-26. This has been a rough campaign for him, and Wolf is trending in the wrong direction with a 1-6-1 record, 3.76 GAA and .879 save percentage across his past eight appearances. San Jose is 10-4-1 while averaging 3.60 goals per game across its past 15 games.