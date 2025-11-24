Wolf will patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Canucks, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has lost back-to-back decisions, conceding a total of seven goals on 45 shots (.844 save percentage) in losses to Chicago and Winnipeg. The California native owns a 1-1-1 record, .889 save percentage and 2.93 GAA across three career appearances against the Canucks. This Pacific Division matchup could be a challenging one for the Flames, as they won in a shootout Saturday, while the Canucks haven't played since Thursday. Wolf surrendered five goals on 26 shots during a loss in Vancouver on Oct. 9.