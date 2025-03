Wolf will guard the road goal versus Toronto on Monday, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has lost his last two outings (0-1-1), surrendering six goals on 58 shots. He has a 22-13-5 record with three shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. Toronto ranks 11th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.