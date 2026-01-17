Wolf is set to start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf will be looking for his first win of the calendar year -- he's 0-5-0 with a 4.05 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his past five appearances. The 24-year-old netminder has a 14-19-2 record, 3.00 GAA and .898 save percentage in 36 outings this season. The Islanders are 7-3-1 over their past 10 games and have averaged 3.00 goals per game over that stretch.