Wolf will guard the home goal versus the Predators on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is on a three-game winning streak, having allowed four goals on 83 shots in that span. The Predators enter Saturday's matchup with four wins in their last six games, scoring a total of 16 goals in that stretch. It should be a close battle between two teams that have dug out of poor starts to the season.