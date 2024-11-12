Wolf made 28 saves in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The 23-year-old nearly recorded his first career shutout, but Trevor Moore just got the puck across the goal line late in the third period on a mad scramble around the Calgary crease before Wolf's glove batted it back out of the cage. Wolf may be on the verge of emerging from a timeshare with Dan Vladar and taking over the No. 1 job for the Flames -- he's started three of the last four games, going 2-0-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .923 save percentage to begin the month of November.