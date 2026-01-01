Wolf stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Wolf had his best month of the season, going 8-2-0 over 11 appearances to help the Flames dig their way out of the bottom of the standings. The team still isn't scoring a lot, but Wolf has mostly been steady between the pipes to keep them competitive. The 24-year-old is up to a 14-14-2 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 31 appearances. The Flames will take on another slow-starting team that has turned things around when they host the Predators on Saturday. Wolf has allowed four goals on 23 shots over two previous appearances versus Nashville this year (one start, one relief outing).