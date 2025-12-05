Wolf stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Wolf has been ceding starts to Devin Cooley lately, but a performance like Thursday could be just what the former needs to secure his No. 1 status. He has allowed just two goals on 38 shots over his last two outings (one start, one relief appearance), and this was his second win in his last three starts. Wolf is at a 7-12-2 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 22 games this season. It'll be telling for the workload division moving forward depending on who gets the nod Saturday at home versus the Mammoth.