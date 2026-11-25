Wolf is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, per Derek Wills of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Wolf has gone 0-1-1 over his past two outings while allowing seven goals on 53 shots (.868 save percentage). He's 5-6-2 with a 3.45 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 14 appearances with Calgary in 2026-27. While he's having a rough season, Pittsburgh is struggling too. The Penguins have dropped their past four games while scoring just six goals over that stretch, and now have a 7-14-2 record this season.