Wolf stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Wolf couldn't make a pair of one-goal leads stick. It came down to the wire, as Wolf turned aside Leon Draisaitl's first six shots of the game but couldn't stop the seventh or eighth, allowing the Oilers to complete the comeback win. This was Wolf's fifth loss in his last seven games (2-3-2), and he's allowed at least three goals in each outing in that span. For the season, he's 24-15-6 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 45 appearances. The Flames have a back-to-back up next with road games in Colorado on Monday and in Utah on Tuesday, so Wolf and Dan Vladar are likely to split that pair of starts.