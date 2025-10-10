Wolf will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Despite facing 35 shots Wednesday versus the Oilers and playing both games on the road, Wolf will work both halves of a back-to-back set. It's unclear if this is a vote of confidence in Wolf or an indication the Flames don't fully trust Devin Cooley in the backup role. In any case, Wolf will look to keep his strong start to the season going after earning a shootout win Wednesday in Edmonton.