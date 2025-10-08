Wolf will start Wednesday's Opening Night matchup on the road against Edmonton, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf earned a starting role during the 2024-25 campaign and went 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 53 regular-season appearances. He enters 2025-26 as the Flames' No. 1 netminder, and he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set to open the campaign. The Flames visit Vancouver on Thursday, and backup Devin Cooley might get the nod in that contest.