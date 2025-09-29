Wolf will be between the pipes on the road for Monday's preseason clash with Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf may feature only once more during the preseason as he likely prepares to be the starter for Opening Night against the Oilers on Wednesday. In 53 regular-season appearances last year, the young backstop went 29-16-8 with a 2.64 GAA and three shutouts. Looking ahead to 2025-26, Wolf could push for closer to 60 games, which could see him break the 30-win threshold this time around.