Wolf will guard the home goal against the Sharks on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf wasn't great in his last NHL start Dec. 12 versus Vegas, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. He'll try to secure his second top-level win of the year in a highly-favorable home matchup with a San Jose squad that's 5-20-3 on the road this season.