Wolf will defend the home crease versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Wolf has won his last two starts while turning aside a combined 57 of 58 shots, and that includes a 29-save shutout versus Nashville on Friday. If Wolf can keep up his current level of play, he should see the bulk of the starts going forward over fellow netminder Dan Vladar. Wolf draws a favorable matchup in the Islanders, a team that ranks 25th in league scoring with 2.61 goals per game through 18 outings.