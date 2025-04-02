Now Playing

Wolf will protect the road goal versus Utah on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf gets the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Dan Vladar won 3-2 in the shootout Monday versus the Avalanche. The 23-year-old Wolf went 4-3-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 10 games in March. Both Utah and Calgary face uphill battles for a playoff spot, but if Wolf can come away with a win, that will just about end any realistic chance of Utah playing in the postseason.

