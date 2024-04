Wolf will guard the away crease Thursday against the Jets, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Wolf struggled in his last start allowing four goals on 18 shots in Thursday's loss to St. Louis. The 22-year-old has played 12 games with the big club this season, recording an .893 save percentage and a 3-6-1 record. He will have a tough matchup against Winnipeg who's 24-11-3 at home this season.