Wolf will start Thursday's regular-season finale at home against San Jose, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf stopped 30 of 35 shots in his last start Sunday in a 6-5 win over the Coyotes. The 23-year-old has been sub-par this season, recording an .891 save percentage and a 6-7-1 record in 16 appearances. He will have a favorable matchup against San Jose, which is 8-24-4 on the road this year.