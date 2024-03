Wolf will start Thursday at home against Vegas, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf had a rough go in his last full start, allowing six goals on 31 shots faced. The 22-year-old could see some starts in the next couple of games as Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He will have a tough test Thursday against Vegas who is 15-13-5 on the road.