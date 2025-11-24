Wolf stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Wolf got back in the column after a two-game stint on the bench. The 24-year-old allowed a goal 1:05 into the game to Filip Hronek, but the Flames scored the next five before Quinn Hughes' power-play tally in the third. With the win, Wolf improved to 6-11-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 19 starts. Devin Cooley impressed in a pair of wins this week, so Wolf's start share should decrease, and the lightened load may help him put together more consistent performances moving forward. The Flames' road trip continues Wednesday against the Lightning.